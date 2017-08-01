sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 01.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 559 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,038 Euro		+0,003
+8,57 %
WKN: A12HW0 ISIN: CA39062T1093 Ticker-Symbol: 8GL 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GREAT LAKES GRAPHITE INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GREAT LAKES GRAPHITE INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,038
0,05
15:01
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GREAT LAKES GRAPHITE INC
GREAT LAKES GRAPHITE INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GREAT LAKES GRAPHITE INC0,038+8,57 %