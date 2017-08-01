StepInside and partner Flowscape to help Sweden HQ team easily find available workspace and colleagues

Senion announced today that its StepInside Indoor Positioning System (IPS) is now deployed in the 500,000 square foot Kista (Stockholm) headquarters of telecom leader Ericsson. This office solution is designed by Senion's longtime partner Flowscape, that has pre-integrated StepInside into its platform. Together the two companies will help Ericsson employees reduce wasted time searching for people, places, or things, and drive productivity.

Using personal or work-issued smartphones, more than 4,000 employees working throughout 20 floors distributed over four buildings can now use a corporate app to easily find available rooms and spaces to work.

"Indoor positioning technology is perfect for large offices with multiple floors, offices, and meeting spaces the bigger and more intricate the better," said Dr. Christian Lundquist, CEO and Co-Founder of Senion. "We're seeing that large companies are taking serious measures to combat friction in order to increase both productivity and employee satisfaction. We now aid Ericsson in giving back time to their employees so they can be more efficient in their day-to-day work."

The implemention of StepInsideat Ericsson is part of the company's larger global platform designed to enable rapid IoT application development. "We looked carefully at the benefits of using IPS in our offices, and determined the system would pay for itself in productivity savings alone," said Magnus Arlidsson, Global Head Application Platform for IoT at Ericsson. "Our initial roll-out focuses on productivity improvements by saving employees time they might waste searching for things, such as conference rooms or places to work."

The system as implemented today is the starting point for a bigger roll-out with additional workplace enhancements at Ericsson.

ABOUT ERICSSON

Ericsson is a world leader in communications technology and services with headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden. The organization consists of more than 111,000 experts who provide customers in 180 countries with innovative solutions and services. Together they are building a more connected future where anyone and any industry is empowered to reach their full potential. Net sales in 2016 were SEK 222.6 billion (USD 24.5 billion). The Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on NASDAQ in New York. Read more on www.ericsson.com.

ABOUT SENION

Senion is a global leader in indoor positioning solutions, bringing a seamless, responsive, and consumer-friendly foundation for location-based services applications. Senion's comprehensive IPS services include analytics, wayfinding, geofencing, friend finder and tracking. With more than 300 IPS installations globally, Senion has worked closely with shopping malls, hospitals, corporate campuses and more to improve workflows. Senion is headquartered in Linkoping, Sweden, and San Francisco. Find us on the web at www.senion.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170801005162/en/

Contacts:

Rainier Communications (US)

Alan Ryan, 1 508-475-0025 ext. 116

Senion@Rainierco.com