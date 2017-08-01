

OVERLAND PARK (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its first-quarter financial results today, Sprint Corp. (S) raised the low end of its outlook for fiscal 2017 adjusted EBITDA and operating income.



For fiscal 2017, Sprint raised the low end of its adjusted EBITDA outlook. The company now expects adjusted EBITDA in a range of $10.8 billion to $11.2 billion, compared to the prior range of $10.7 billion to $11.2 billion.



The company also raised the low end of its operating income expectations for the full year. The company now expects operating income of $2.1 billion to $2.5 billion, compared to the prior range of $2 billion to $2.5 billion.



