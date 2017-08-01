

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's manufacturing activity expanded at the weakest pace in eight months in July, survey data from IHS Markit showed Tuesday.



The headline Purchasing Managers' Index dropped to 52.3 in July from 53.1 in June. However, any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.



The slowdown in growth was mainly due to moderate growth in production, new orders and employment.



On the price front, input price inflation softened to a nine-month low in July, but remained sharp overall. Output prices also increased at a solid pace.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX