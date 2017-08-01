

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures moved lower Tuesday morning after cracking $50 a barrel for the first time since June.



A report showing OPEC production rose last month in defiance of the cartel's supply quota plan took the steam out of the six-day rally in oil prices.



WTI light sweet crude oil was down 23 cents at $49.94.



OPEC oil output rose in July by 90,000 barrels per day (bpd) to a 2017 high, a Reuters survey found. Much of the increase was due to surging output from Libya. Supplies from Iraq also rose, helping to offset Saudi cuts.



U.S. oil inventories data is due out over the next two days.



On the economic front, the Federal Reserve's closely watched PCE deflator reading for June is out at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, and updates on personal income and consumer spending for June are due simultaneously.



PMI manufacturing Index for July will be released at 9.45 am ET, and the Commerce Department's Construction Spending for June will be revealed at 10.00 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX