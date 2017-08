WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its second-quarter financial results today, Cummins Inc. (CMI) raised its fiscal 2017 revenue outlook and affirmed its outlook for earnings before interest and taxes or EBIT.



For fiscal 2017, Cummins expects revenues to be up 9 to 11 percent, higher than the prior forecast of up 4 to 7 percent. The company projects EBIT in a range of 11.75 percent to 12.5 percent of sales, unchanged from prior guidance.



