

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI), a technology company, Tuesday said it is narrowing fiscal 2017 guidance range for revenue, adjusted earnings per share and free cash flow after reporting weak results in its second quarter.



The company now expects adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $1.70 to $1.78. This has been updated from the original range of $1.70 to $1.85.



On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $1.74 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Revenue, on a constant currency basis, is now expected to be in the range of flat to 1 percent growth, when compared to 2016. This has been updated from the original range of a 2 percent decline to 1 percent growth.



Free cash flow is now expected to be in the range of $400 million to $430 million. This has been updated from the original range of $400 million to $460 million.



