Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 1, 2017) - CKR Carbon Corporation. (TSXV: CKR) (FSE: CB81) ("CKR" or the "Company") a graphite development company, is pleased to announce the acquisition of a further 11% interest in Exclusive Prospecting License 3895 which covers the Aukam vein graphite deposit in Southern Namibia. The Company now holds a 63% interest in Exclusive Prospecting License 3895 (see the Press Release dated January 17, 2017 for further particulars).

The 63% interest was acquired by making exploration and development expenditures totalling US$1.1 million and making cash payments to Next Graphite Inc. ("Next") of US$180,000 as called for in a binding Farm Out Agreement between Next and CKR.

Work carried out on the project by CKR since July 2015, has involved detailed and regional geological mapping, geophysical surveys, sampling and assaying of graphite veins and dump material, metallurgical test work, bulk sampling, underground drilling and environmental impact assessments.

"The acquisition of the 63% interest in Aukam is a significant milestone for the company" said Sheldon Inwentash, Executive Chairman of CKR Carbon Corporation. "We look forward to continuing to develop the project in co-operation with our joint venture partner."

About CKR Carbon Corporation

CKR Carbon Corporation is an advanced materials company focused on mine to market commercialization of graphite products most notably high value graphene based components for a range of mass market products. We are collaborating with a leading European manufacturer of graphenes to use Aukam graphite to manufacture graphene products for commercialization on an industrial scale. The company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol CKR.

About the Aukam Project

The Aukam property covers a past producing vein graphite deposit and associated graphite occurrences. CKR is currently undertaking technical studies to support an application for a mining license. The company maintains high safety and environmental standards and has a comprehensive strategy of social engagement.

For more information: visit the website at www.ckr-carbon.com or contact:

Roger Moss, CEO, +1 416-704-8291 E-mail inquiries: rmoss@ckr-carbon.com

For graphite product enquiries:

Arno Brand, +1 416-561-4095 abrand@boswellprojects.com

