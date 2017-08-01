Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 1, 2017) - Margaux Resources Ltd. (TSXV: MRL) (OTCQB: MARFF) ("Margaux" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results from initial surface rock sampling on the Company's Bayonne and Jackpot properties, located within the Kootenay Arc Project near Salmo in Southern British Columbia. The results include high gold assays from grab samples of up to 27.5 g/t Au on the Bayonne and widespread zinc mineralization at Jackpot including 20.8% Zn from Jackpot Main. Highlights are summarized in the table below.

"Our boots-on-the-ground work is paying off. Margaux's field crews are hard at work validating historic information and applying new geological ideas to further explore known zones of mineralization and to identify new areas that are untested by any historic efforts," stated Tyler Rice, President and CEO. "We are encouraged by these gold and zinc results from Bayonne and Jackpot. By building on these results, through a full understanding of our historical data in combination with new geological knowledge, we have been able to select our drill targets with confidence, and look forward to our Phase 2 drill program beginning in mid-August."

Bayonne

High gold assays on the Bayonne property were returned from samples collected along 900 metres of strike on the Main Vein. Grab sample results include 27.5, 23.3, 18.1, 15.0 and 10.6 g/t Au as well as anomalous silver, zinc, lead and tungsten.

The Bayonne property hosts several high-grade, steeply dipping gold-bearing orogenic quartz veins hosted by granodiorite. Historic production was from the Main Vein and from the A Vein splay (mainly from the period 1936-1945), and totalled approximately 82,000 tonnes, at an average grade of 16 g/t Au. Despite the previous mining within the Main workings, early observations have identified an undeveloped auriferous splay vein.

The Company's modelling of historical work has provided strong indications for an extension of the Main Vein to the east on the unexplored ground between Bayonne and Margaux's high-grade gold Maggie Aiken's prospect. In addition to several other underexplored vein systems known on the Bayonne property that Margaux will be investigating in 2017, the Bayonne Project readily supports the potential discovery for new veins.

Jackpot

On the Jackpot property, 18 km northwest of Bayonne, work has confirmed widespread zinc mineralization in outcrop and in historic exploration pits and trenches. Results from Margaux's initial surface rock sampling include 20.8% Zn from Jackpot Main, 16.3% Zn from Jackpot West, and 12.7% Zn from the Lerwick zone.

The Jackpot property, encompassing the Jackpot Main, East, West and Lerwick lead-zinc occurrences, has benefitted from significant historic exploration between 1949 and 1981 including a major 5-year program from Cominco Ltd. from 1973-77. Past operations entailed approximately 2,000 m of underground workings and 143 surface and underground drill holes totalling more than 11,000 m.

The Company has compiled all the available historic data and produced a 3D model of the Jackpot East mineralization (refer to the Company's website for a visualization) which trends 600 m roughly north-south and remains open along trend.

"The Jackpot property is one of those rare instances where a company such as Margaux inherits and is able to capitalize on over 30 years of advanced exploration with the property remaining pristine and unexploited. There is every indication to expand the known zone of lead-zinc mineralization and this is just one occurrence in the Company's Kootenay Arc portfolio," stated Tyler Rice, President and CEO.

Signifying the length potential of the high-grade mineralization, results of 5.95% Zn were also returned from Big Zinc, 3 km along strike of the Jackpot trend to the north (refer to Company news release dated June 28 detailing the stand-alone Zinc potential for the Big Zinc zone). Of keen interest at Big Zinc is the presence of elevated gold (0.36 g/t Au) from a broad zone of stockwork quartz veinlets cutting zinc-mineralized limestone.

"This is not the only newly identified occurrence of gold in the zinc mineralization within the Company's Kootenay Arc Project. Gold was historically overlooked, not analyzed for and not recovered; representing a significant additional dimension to the Kootenay Arc Project for both the mineralization in the ground as well as the existing tailings facility," stated Tyler Rice, President and CEO.

All existing data from the Jackpot and Big Zinc zones is being compiled into a 3D computer model. This will be used to assist in target identification for an upcoming 2,000 m drill program, due to commence in mid-August 2017.

Sample # Target Zn

(%) Pb

(%) W

(%) Ag

(ppm) Au

(g/tonne) Bayonne Property 8541 Main Vein 0.46 0.41 13.5 5.60 8542 Main Vein 0.67 1.36 0.746 43.2 23.30 8543 North Vein 6.7 2.57 8544 Main Vein 0.23 0.38 81.5 15.00 8545 Main Vein 0.40 0.55 75.2 27.50 8546 Main Vein 0.09 0.20 21.7 2.84 8547 Main Vein 0.11 0.52 13.1 4.33 8548 Main Vein 1.93 1.02 46.4 18.10 8549 Main Vein 0.12 0.20 0.045 5.1 10.60 Jackpot Property 8508 Lerwick 3.62 0.8 8509 Lerwick 12.70 6.2 8510 Lerwick 6.20 1.3 8511 Jackpot East 6.31 0.66 5.0 8512 Jackpot Main 20.80 4.6 0.12 8513 Jackpot West 16.30 1.5 8514 Jackpot West 10.80 2.1 8515 Jackpot West 11.60 1.2 8516 Jackpot West 5.98 0.20 1.7 8517 Jackpot West 15.30 4.3 8518 Jackpot West 11.40 1.29 7.6 0.10 8521 Big Zinc 2.09 0.5 8522 Big Zinc 1.03 8.8 8526 Big Zinc 2.64 0.9 8528 Big Zinc 1.22 1.1 8530 Big Zinc 5.95 1.4 8533 Big Zinc 1.79 0.8 8535 Big Zinc 1.00 0.6 8537 Big Zinc 1.47 0.5 8538 Big Zinc 0.22 4.0 0.36

Most of the results listed in the above table are grab samples. Where possible, systematic chip sampling of these zones has now been completed to provide a better understanding of true width and average grade to zones of mineralization. Results for the systematic chip samples are expected in late-August 2017.