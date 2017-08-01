

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar traded higher against its major counterparts in the European session on Tuesday, with encouraging corporate earnings and upbeat economic data lifting investor sentiment.



The day's economic reports were broadly positive. Growth in China's manufacturing quickened in July, British manufacturing growth accelerated more-than-expected in the month and the annual growth in U.K. house prices topped forecasts, helping fuel optimism about global growth.



Eurozone manufacturing activity expanded at a slower than expected pace in July, but the data was offset by another report which showed the Eurozone economy expanded at a faster pace in the second quarter.



Meanwhile, oil prices retreated ahead of the oil inventory data from the American Petroleum Institute later in the day.



Crude for September delivery fell $0.21 to $46.96 a barrel.



The loonie declined against its major counterparts in the Asian session.



Reversing from nearly 3-week low of 88.05 hit at 10:15 pm ET, the loonie advanced to 88.65 versus the yen. If the loonie-yen pair extends rise, 90.00 is likely seen as its next resistance level.



The loonie edged up to 1.2451 against the greenback and 1.4709 against the euro, from its early low of 1.2513 and near a 3-week low of 1.4793, respectively. The loonie is likely to find resistance around 1.22 against the greenback and 1.45 against the euro.



The loonie advanced to 0.9955 against the aussie, off early nearly 2-week low of 1.0048. The loonie is poised to find resistance around the 0.98 mark.



Survey by the ANZ bank and Roy Morgan Research showed that Australia's consumer confidence improved for the second straight time during the week ended July 30, reaching its highest level since late February.



The consumer confidence index climbed to 118.4 from 115.1 in the preceding month.



Looking ahead, Markit's U.S. and Canada PMI reports for July, U.S. personal income and spending data for June, U.S. ISM manufacturing PMI for July and U.S. construction spending for June are slated for release in the New York session.



