

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) said that it expects to deliver solid year-over-year earnings growth and returns in 2017.



'...We are aggressively managing costs and capital, and taking additional portfolio actions; and we are ahead of pace to meet our 2017 target of $225 million in run-rate savings,' said ADM Chairman and CEO Juan Luciano.



'With these collective actions, we expect to deliver solid year-over-year earnings growth and returns in 2017, and we are poised to be an even stronger company in 2018,' said Juan Luciano.



