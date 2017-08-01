Brand consultancy Straightline connects with Neil Johnston, links up for success

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Straightline, a leading independent corporate brand consultancy, is pleased to announce that Neil Johnston has joined the firm in the new position of Global Principal.

Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/540888/Straightline__Neil_Johnston.jpg

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/540887/Straightline_Logo.jpg

Johnston will be a part of the Straightline leadership team, helping increase the firm's value to existing clients and driving its continued success in attracting new-client partnerships, especially within the healthcare, technology and financial sectors. His role will include providing oversight and expert direction to the organization's strategy, creative, and marketing efforts.

"We're extremely fortunate to have Neil at Straightline. He's one of this industry's best thinkers, and he's at the top of his game. He's a great addition for us and brings a wealth of expertise and business insight to the team," said Michael Watras, Straightline CEO and founder.

Straightline currently maintains two offices: in Soho, New York City, and Mayfair, London. Johnston will work closely with both locations, operating from the New York office. Straightline's past and current clientele includes Walgreens Boots Alliance, Tyco Electronics, Allergan, Gentherm, ABB, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Johnston comes to Straightline with more than 25 years of experience in corporate branding. His work has spanned numerous industries, including consumer and industrial products, computers and electronics, digital and e-commerce, healthcare, financial services, and not-for-profit organizations.

A well-connected veteran of leading branding consultancies, Johnston most recently spent 17 years as a senior partner at global creative consultancy Lippincott. His past clients include 3M, AIG, Caterpillar, Cigna, Citibank, Comcast, Darden, Dell, Hilton, Hyatt, Pfizer, Starbucks, UnitedHealthcare, and others.

"It's been an exciting time over the past 25-plus years working with some of the best-known, large brand consultancies," said Johnston. "I'm equally excited to see what we can make happen now at Straightline. This is a firm with smart talent, strong leadership and an esteemed client base. It's poised to take that next step."

About Straightline:

Straightline, founded in 1994, is a strategic brand-consulting firm with offices in New York and London that builds value for market leaders and emerging companies around the world by creating and implementing powerful brands. The firm is frequently called on to help companies successfully navigate times of great change - from M&A activity to rapidly changing market conditions and evolving business strategies - with strategic brand tools that help galvanize employees, amplify competitive advantages and position for sustainable growth. For more information about Straightline International and the contact information for both offices, go to straightlineworld.com

Contact: Emilia Skrinar

Tel.: 212-941-0700 ext. 128

Email:info@straightlineworld.com

Website:www.straightlineworld.com