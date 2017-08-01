

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - HCP, Inc. (HCP) announced a profit for second quarter that declined compared to the same period last year.



The company said its profit fell to $226.51 million, or $0.48 per share. This was lower than $249.74 million, or $0.53 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 14.8% to $458.93 million. This was down from $538.34 million last year.



HCP, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $226.51 Mln. vs. $249.74 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -9.3% -EPS (Q2): $0.48 vs. $0.53 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -9.4% -Revenue (Q2): $458.93 Mln vs. $538.34 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -14.8%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX