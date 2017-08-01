FORT LAUDERDALE, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 08/01/17 -- VPR Brands, LP (OTC PINK: VPRB), a market leader specializing in vaporizers and accessories for essential oils, cannabis concentrates, and extracts, as well as the maker of the KRAVE and VAPORIN brand electronic cigarettes containing nicotine, welcomes the FDA's recent announcement delaying the regulatory timetable for electronic cigarettes until August 8th, 2022. Electronic cigarettes can help ween smokers off of traditional cigarettes and give smokers the nicotine they crave without many of the dangerous chemicals in cigarette smoke, says Scott Gottlieb, FDA commissioner, as reported by the Washington Post. In a surprise announcement last week, Dr. Gottlieb gave the ecig industry the best news it could have hoped for by calling out potential benefits of ecigs to addicted cigarette smokers, capable of delivering nicotine without having to burn tobacco. "We do think there's a potential opportunity for e-cigarettes to be a lower-risk alternative to smokers who want to quit combustible cigarettes," said Dr. Gottlieb, according to the NY Times.

"It's about time common sense regulation returned to the FDA. Thank You Dr. Gottlieb for being reasonable and taking the time to do what's best for the public's health concerns regarding smoking. We believe that the FDA's new plan to eventually wean smokers off conventional cigarettes and steer them toward less harmful alternative forms of nicotine like vaping is a smart approach to reducing the harm caused by cigarettes. This will reinvigorate the ecig industry and that puts us in an opportune position. Both our KRAVE and our VAPORIN brand of e-cigarettes are still very popular and gives us the foundation on which to start increasing sales within the ecig category," says Kevin Frija, CEO of VPR Brands LP. "We will begin shifting our focus back into the ecig category where our brands were once the top industry performers and now with a new 5-year clear runway from the FDA will allow us to grow sales and penetrate the market once again."

"Postponing the regulatory timetable imposed on E-cigarettes is critical for an industry that is founded on innovation and continuous improvements. Immediate compliance with proposed regulations would significantly slow the further development of delivery devices and innovations within the sector. We are glad that the FDA will take the extra time as we believe it is in the best interest of consumers both existing and potential. According to a recent Equity Research report from Wells Fargo, E-cig Sales have increased 49.2% in the last reported period and have grown to an estimated 4.4 Billion dollars annually for 2017. This announcement serves as great news to the industry and our shareholders for the market to continue on its rapid growth trajectory," says Daniel Hoff, COO VPR Brands LP.

About KRAVE brand:

KRAVE is a high quality brand of E-Cigarettes that maximize convenience and user experience. From the latest in technology to mimic the feel, taste, size, weight, and puff of a real cigarette without the chemicals. The Krave line of E-Cigs come in both disposable and rechargeable variations. Krave has carved out a unique name in E-cigs of delivering what smokers need and having an array of flavors and nicotine strengths to accommodate them. Krave is sold on www.kraveit.com and through convenience stores and gas stations. Krave has grown to be one of the leading electronic cigarette brands in the United States.

About VAPORIN brand:

Vaporin's innovative technology offers the look, feel and taste of traditional smoking, but without the tar, tobacco, ash, smoke, or odor. By creating a vapor that evaporates within seconds, Vaporin offers a variety of Vaporizers that use E-Liquid in a variety of flavors, made for adult smokers. Vaporin is not just an alternative to traditional smoking, it is a lifestyle brand that is continuously innovating within vapes. Vaporin has various premium E liquids in a multitude of flavors and strengths as well as vaporizer units for all levels of use. Vaporin is sold throughout convenience stores and vapor shops alike. To learn more about Vaporin products visit: www.vaporin.com.

About VPR Brands, LP:

VPR Brands is a technology company, whose assets include issued U.S. and Chinese patents for atomization related products including technology for medical marijuana vaporizers and electronic cigarette products and components. The company is also engaged in product development for the vapor or vaping market, including e-liquids. Vaporizers and electronic cigarettes (also known as e-cigarettes) are devices which deliver nicotine and or cannabis through atomization or vaping, and without smoke and other chemical constituents typically found in traditional products. For more information about VPR Brands, please visit the company on the web at www.vprbrands.com

Forward-looking statements:

This news release contains statements that involve expectations, plans or intentions, and other factors discussed from time to time in the company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. These statements are forward-looking and are subject to risks and uncertainties, so actual results may vary materially. The company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The company disclaims any obligation subsequently to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

Contact Information:

VPR Brands, LP

Kevin Frija

CEO

(954) 715-7001

info@vprbrands.com



