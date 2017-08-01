NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 08/01/17 -- Renewable Energy and Power, Inc., (OTC PINK: RBNW), a diversified corporation with markets in energy-saving technologies of LED lighting, solar and wind energy, is pleased to announce that, through its LED Lites USA division, the Company is in the process of improving the functionality and designing customized housings for a variety of LED lights to be submitted for possible use in the new Raiders football stadium to be constructed in downtown Las Vegas.

"LED lighting is obviously the way for new construction to meet its lighting needs; but off-the-shelf products from manufacturers may well not be up to the highest standards," said Company CEO Donald MacIntyre. "Our LED Lites USA division here in Las Vegas doesn't just pass on product but re-engineers it to make certain our customers get the most advanced technology in the lighting we provide. Additionally, the housings for LED lighting can be pretty bland. For the new Raiders stadium we're considering a number of design modifications that should thrill the fans -- lights that look like footballs with the Raiders' logo, for instance. We want our new home team's stadium lighting to be of the highest quality, both in functionality and aesthetic design."

Contracted to build the new $1.9 billion dollar stadium are Mortenson Construction of Minneapolis, MN, and McCarthy Construction of Henderson, NV, the companies having held a bid meeting in Henderson on June 15, 2017. The proposed timetable for the new stadium, to be constructed adjacent to the Vegas strip downtown, has ground-breaking to take place in January 2018 with the project to be completed in 30 months, bringing the opening to June of 2020.

Renewable Energy and Power, Inc.'s website, www.reappower.com, illustrates the important services and products Renewable Energy and Power, Inc. (REAP) provides to the Green Energy market to make it competitive with fossil fuels by employing proprietary new technologies in combination with existing solar and wind-power electric generation and LED lighting. REAP functions in both domestic and international markets that are in vigorous growth stages with long-term prospects. Federal and state legislation in the United States, including many tax incentives, are driving businesses and consumers to replace older technologies with the new solar and LED alternatives offered by REAP.

