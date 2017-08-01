SANTA MONICA, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/01/17 -- Wanderport Corporation (OTC: WDRP), is pleased to announce that the Company has appointed accomplished veteran, Ty Cha as Chief Executive Officer to oversee operations and provide experienced leadership as the Company progresses through the next vital phases of advancement.

On the heels of growth in the coffee business, Mr. Cha is expected to be a dynamic contribution to the team, bringing to the Company a wealth of knowledge and experience derived from a successful career encompassing a range of pertinent skills, including business consulting, corporate development and product distribution. Anna Seidman has consequently resigned as the Company's interim CEO, and will remain an asset to the Company with her contribution as a business consultant.

Growth in the Sapa Coffee™ sector steadily continues, with a growing amount of re-occurring orders from Amazon and online shops. As a result, the Company is expected to report stronger second quarter results compared to its first quarter.

Moreover, demand is also strengthening for its premium line of CBD coffee blends. Orders have continued and increased from both online customers and local dispensaries. Having recently partnered with Sipp Industries (OTC: SIPC), who acted as a distributor to place the CBD coffee into Colorado's dispensaries, Management was pleased to encounter the immediate selling out of its first purchase order. The partners are currently working diligently to fulfill subsequent orders.

With legalization pending in California, the Company's growing target market continues to strengthen and take shape. The formation of subsidiary Sapa Brands is slated to be a focal point moving forward, with the heightened production of its dynamic expanding premium line of Hemp and CBD food & beverage selections, as well as its top-quality line of body and skin care products.

The Company is also working on redesigning its websites to improve user experience as well as to improve its online sales potential. The Company's distribution strategy continues to evolve as orders continue to flow through various dispensaries as well as individual retail sales.

"It was a great opportunity for me to realign the Company and position it for dynamic growth. Mr. Cha will be a valuable addition to the management team who I am confident will successfully lead Wanderport to the next level," commented Anna Seidman, former Chief Executive Officer.

"I am excited to join Wanderport and looking forward to work with the team to boost the Company's growth potential. We have many great ideas in the work and I am eager to implement them to bring significant value to the Company and its shareholders," stated Ty Cha, Chief Executive Officer.

About Wanderport Corporation

Wanderport Corporation is a premier distributor of food, beverages and consumer products made with hemp. Its premium quality coffee blends are currently being sold in a growing number of grocery stores and small businesses in the Southern California territory. Its products are also sold online at www.wanderportstore.com, www.sapacoffee.com and www.amazon.com. For more information, please visit http://www.wanderportcorp.com.

General Online Store: www.wanderportstore.com

Sapa Coffee™ Online Store: www.sapacoffee.com

Facebook: wanderportcorporation

Twitter: @wanderportcorp

Instagram: wanderportcorp

Forward Looking Statements:

Statements made herein constitute forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated or implied by such forward-looking statements. The potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, potential volatility in the company's stock price, increased competition, customer acceptance of new products and services to be offered by the company, and uncertainty of future revenue and profitability and fluctuations in its quarterly operating efforts. Forward-looking statements are projections of events, revenues, income, future economics, research, development, reformulation, product performance or management's plans and objectives for future operations. While these forward-looking statements and any assumptions upon which they are based are made in good faith and reflect current judgment regarding the direction of the business operations of Wanderport Corporation, actual results will almost always vary, sometimes materially, from any estimates, predictions, projections, assumptions or other future performance suggested in this press release.

Contact:

Wanderport Corporation

www.wanderportcorp.com



Investor Relations:

Sully Jacques

ir@wanderportcorp.com

(310) 526-8720



