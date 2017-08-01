High Temperature Sealants Market by Chemistry, Application & Region - Global Forecast to 2022

DUBLIN, August 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The high temperature sealants market is projected to reach USD 3.56 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2017 to 2022. The high temperature sealants market is driven by its wide application areas and excellent temperature resistance properties. The high temperature sealants market is witnessing moderate growth owing to increasing end-use applications such as electrical & electronics, transportation, industrial, construction, and the increasing demand from emerging economies.

The high temperature sealants market is segmented on the basis of chemistries into silicone, epoxy, and others. Silicone chemistry accounted for the largest share in the high temperature sealants market in 2016 and is expected to continue to lead during the forecast period 2017-2022. The growth of the silicone based high temperature sealants segment is backed by the wide acceptance of silicone based products due to their extreme temperature & chemical resistance, and excellent electrical properties.

The high temperature sealants market is further segregated on the basis of application including electrical & electronics, transportation, industrial, construction, and others. Electrical & electronics is projected to be the largest as well as fastest-growing application of high temperature sealants. The electrical & electronics segment is projected to drive the high temperature sealants market from 2017 to 2022 due to the indispensability of electrical & electronics products in modern life, increasing disposable incomes of the middle class population, and the increasing usage of electrical components in automobiles. The transportation application is also projected to grow at a high rate due to the wide applications of high temperature sealants in the automobile and marine industries. High temperature sealants offer excellent temperature & chemical resistance and adhesion to a range of substrates.



The Asia Pacific region high temperature sealants market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in terms of value and volume. Infrastructure development, backed by rapid industrialization and favorable government policies have offered significant growth opportunities in the high temperature sealants market in the Asia Pacific region. The growing electrical & electronics industry, increasing production of automobiles, investments in construction activities, and rising disposable incomes are expected to drive the high temperature sealants market in the region.

Companies Mentioned



3M Company

Alstone

American Sealants, Inc.

Bond It

Bostik SA (Arkema)

CSL Silicones Inc.

DOW Corning Corporation

Fuller

G.F. Thompson Co. Ltd.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Hylomar Limited

Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Inc.

Mapei S.P.A

Mcgill Airseal LLC

Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

NUCO Inc.

National Engineering Products, Incorporated

PPG Industries Inc.CSW Industrials Inc.

Pidilite Industries

Premier Building Solutions Inc.

Sashco, Inc.

Sika AG

Soudal N.V.

Wacker Chemie AG

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Industry Trends



7 High Temperature Sealants Market, By Chemistry

8 High Temperature Sealants Market, By Application



9 High Temperature Sealants Market, By Region



10 Competitive Landscape



11 Company Profiles



