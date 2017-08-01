Worldwide Connected Logistics Market: Key Players Focus on Mergers and Acquisitions to Strengthen Position, Says TMR

ALBANY, New York, August 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

A report by Transparency Market Research highlights International Business Machines Corporation, Google Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc., Infosys Limited, Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, Dynatrace LLC, NETSUITE Inc., Oracle Corporation, and Freightgate Inc.as the key companies in the global connected logistics market.

"Key players in the global market for connected logistics are adopting numerous strategies to stay competitive. Product development and mergers and acquisitions are some of the key growth strategies adopted by key players to steal a march over their competitors," explains the author of the study.

The report by Transparency Market Research estimates the global connected logistics market to expand at a robust CAGR of 17.8% between 2017 and 2025. Progressing at this pace, the market's valuation will become US$55.17 bn by the end of 2025 from US$10.21 bn in 2016.

Asia Pacific to Exhibit Lucrative Opportunities over Forecast Period

The global market for connected logistics by service has been segmented into asset management, remote asset tracking, security, network management, and data management.

North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America are the key segments of the global connected logistics market based on geography. North America currently leads the global connected logistics market vis-Ã -vis revenue. However, the Asia Pacific market is expected to surpass other regions in terms of growth rate over the forecast period.

Get PDF Sample for this Research Report @http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=25196

Real-time Tracking of Sensitive Products Pushes Adoption

Amongst several growth drivers of the connected logistics market, breakthrough development in the transportation of sensitive products such as pharmaceutical items is a key one. For instance, in the event of severe temperature fluctuations at the time of transport, the manufacturer would receive alerts and would be in a position to take action before the products gets affected.

Connected logistics have added a new dimension to the management of logistics across all industry sectors. Connected logistics involves several sensors that provide real-time information related to road conditions, weather, and shipping lane traffic when connected to internal and external data feed.

The internet of things technology is increasingly becoming central to business processes across industry verticals. With the rising prominence of internet of things in the logistics industry and the multiple applications of connected logistics in e-commerce, the global connected logistics market is receiving a fillip.

Along with this, the growing need for integrity and transparency control, which includes place, right products, on time delivery, perfect condition of the product, and product delivery at optimal cost, along the supply chain is driving the need for connected logistics. This is mainly for the transportation of delicate goods that need special monitoring at the time of transportation. Further, in logistics and e-commerce, shipment details and real time product tracking have become a necessity, which are some other factors driving the market.

Another key factor stoking growth of the global connected logistics market is need for transparency in networks and assets from logistics companies. This is mainly for optimization of network utilization and to attain maximum efficiency in the process.

Get more information from Research Report Press Release:http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/connected-logistics-market.htm

The review is based on the findings of a report by Transparency Market Research, titled "Connected Logistics Market (Service - Asset Management, Remote Asset Tracking, Security, Network Management, and Data Management; End use - Freight Management, Food and Beverage Supply Chain, Healthcare, Retail, and Warehouse Management ) - Global Industry Analysis Size Share Growth Trends and Forecast, 2017 - 2025."

The global connected logistics market is segmented as follows:

Connected Logistics Market, by Service

Asset Management

Remote Asset Tracking

Security

Network Management

Data Management

Connected Logistics Market, by End Use Industry

Freight Management

Food and Beverage Supply Chain

Healthcare

Retail

Warehouse Management

Others

Connected Logistics Market, by Geography:

- North America

The U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

- Europe

The U.K.

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

- Asia Pacific

China (Including Taiwan)

(Including Taiwan) India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

- Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

- Latin America

Brazil

Rest of America

Top Research Report by TMR:

Smart Grid Security Market: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/smart-grid-security-market.html

http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/smart-grid-security-market.html Anti-Drone Market:http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/antidrone-market.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company's exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR's experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR's data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

US Office Contact:

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com



Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Google+: https://plus.google.com/+Transparencymarketresearch

TMR Blog: http://www.editiontruth.com/

http://www.techyounme.com/