New contracts enable broad adoption of the INTERCEPT Blood System for platelets in France

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) announced today the signing of two, new, expanded contracts with Établissement Français du Sang (EFS), the French National Blood Service, for the INTERCEPT Blood System. One contract covers the supply of INTERCEPT Platelet kits while the other is for the purchase of additional Illuminators to help support the roll-out to new regions. The initial term of this platelet kit supply agreement is two years with two one-year extension options, supporting INTERCEPT platelet production in all EFS regional centers.

"We are proud that our decade long relationship with the EFS has led to an expanded supply agreement that supports a new standard of care," said William 'Obi" Greenman, Cerus' president and chief executive officer. "Currently, approximately 10% of the annual platelet production in France is treated with the INTERCEPT system. We look forward to working with EFS to implement pathogen reduction throughout their system. In support of this broad roll-out to new regions, we plan to ramp up production of INTERCEPT Platelet kits to ensure ample supply," continued Greenman.

In January, the EFS was informed of the Ministry of Health's decision that the INTERCEPT Platelet system should be deployed for the control of bacterial infections transmitted by transfusion, in accordance with a prior December 2016 recommendation by France's regulatory authority, ANSM, the French National Agency for Medicines and Health Products Safety.

The EFS produces approximately 330,000 units of platelets annually across 12 regional centers in continental France and 3 overseas territories. The INTERCEPT Blood System for platelets has been used in France since 2006, and is currently used in the Alsace region, as well as throughout overseas French territories including the islands of La Reunion, Guadeloupe, and Martinique. Implementation in the island territories was driven by the need to maintain a safe platelet supply during outbreaks of chikungunya, dengue and Zika in these tropical regions. In addition, INTERCEPT is utilized by the French Army.

ABOUT CERUS

Cerus Corporation is a biomedical products company focused in the field of blood transfusion safety. The INTERCEPT Blood System is designed to reduce the risk of transfusion-transmitted infections by inactivating a broad range of pathogens such as viruses, bacteria and parasites that may be present in donated blood. The nucleic acid targeting mechanism of action of the INTERCEPT treatment is designed to inactivate established transfusion threats, such as Hepatitis B and C, HIV, West Nile Virus and bacteria, as well as emerging pathogens such as chikungunya, malaria and dengue. Cerus currently markets and sells the INTERCEPT Blood System for both platelets and plasma in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East and selected countries in other regions around the world. The INTERCEPT red blood cell system is in clinical development. See www.cerus.com for information about Cerus.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the expected implementation of the INTERCEPT Blood System through the EFS regional centers, as well as Cerus' plans to ramp up production of disposable kits. These forward-looking statements are based upon Cerus' current expectations. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including, without limitation, risks associated with the implementation and use of the INTERCEPT Blood System, as well as other risks detailed in Cerus' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Cerus' Annual Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2017, filed with the SEC on May 4, 2017. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Cerus disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

