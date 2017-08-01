Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE:BHGE) announced today that the BHGE Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.17 per share of common stock payable August 25, 2017 to holders of record on August 11, 2017.

About Baker Hughes, a GE company

Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE:BHGE) is the world's first and only fullstream provider of integrated oilfield products, services and digital solutions. We deploy minds and machines to enhance customer productivity, safety and environmental stewardship, while minimizing costs and risks at every step of the energy value chain. With operations in over 120 countries, we infuse over a century of experience with the spirit of a startup inventing smarter ways to bring energy to the world.

