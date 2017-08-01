• News Release •

Issue Date: 01 August 2017

Redde plc

Director/PDMR Shareholding

The Company announces that on 1 August 2017, Martin Ward and Stephen Oakley each acquired 37,267 ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each fully paid in the Company at 48.3 pence per share following an exercise of options awarded in 2014 under the Company's All-Employee Save As Your Earn share option scheme (SAYE). The ordinary shares were issued by the Company by way of a transfer from shares already held in treasury, with no change to the issued ordinary share capital of the Company.

Following the above transactions, Martin Ward and Stephen Oakley interests (including family interests) in the Ordinary Shares of the Company are set out below:

Director Number of Ordinary Shares held prior to aquisition of SAYE Shares Number of New Ordinary Shares received as a result of the issue of the SAYE Shares Number of Ordinary Shares held the issue of the SAYE Shares Martin Ward 3,644,715 37,267 3,681,982 Stephen Oakley 1,793,343 37,267 1,830,610

As at 1 August 2017 the Company's issued share capital consists of 303,982,031 ordinary shares of which, following the above transfer of shares out of treasury (together with transfers of treasury shares to staff who also exercised options under the SAYE), 640,823 continue to be held as treasury shares to satisfy options granted in 2014 under the SAYE so that the Company has 303,341,208 Ordinary Shares with voting rights. The figure of 303,341,208 may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculationsby which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Founded in 1992 and working predominantly with insurance companies, insurance brokers, prestige motor dealerships, and large national fleet owners the Group provides a range of accident management, incident management and legal services.

The Group is one of the market leaders in its fields of business; it delivers accident management solutions to motorists ensuring that they remain mobile until their own vehicles are repaired or until they are put in a position to obtain a replacement and it provides legal services ensuring that they are properly compensated for their injuries and losses. Legal services also include wills and probate, family law and employment law advice.

The name Redde is associated, in Latin, with the concept of restoration.