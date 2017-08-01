

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 8.30 am ET Tuesday, the Commerce Department will release personal income and outlays for June. The economists are looking for unchanged growth of 0.4 percent in personal income from the prior period. Consumer Spending is expected to be in line with last month at 0.1 percent.



The greenback rose against its major counterparts ahead of the data.



The greenback was worth 1.1814 against the euro, 110.52 against the yen, 0.9665 against the franc and 1.3207 against the pound as of 8:25 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX