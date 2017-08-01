REDDE PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding (ESMA template)

PR Newswire
London, August 1
Redde plc
("Company")
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Further to the Company's earlier announcement regarding the exercise of options under the All-Employee 2014 Save As Your Earn share option scheme by Martin Ward and Stephen Oakley, the notifications set out below are made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation:
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Martin Ward
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Director
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Redde plc
|b)
|LEI
|21380063LFNLZM7AYT28
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Option over Ordinary Shares; and
GB00BLWFOR63
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Exercise of options over ordinary shares.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
|N/A
-Aggregated volume
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|01 August 2017;
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside of trading venue;
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Stephen Oakley
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Director
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Redde plc
|b)
|LEI
|21380063LFNLZM7AYT28
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Option over Ordinary Shares; and
GB00BLWFOR63
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Exercise of options over ordinary shares.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
|N/A
-Aggregated volume
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|01 August 2017.
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside of trading venue;