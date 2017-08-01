sprite-preloader
PR Newswire

REDDE PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding (ESMA template)

London, August 1

• News Release •

Issue Date: 01 August 2017

Redde plc

("Company")

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Further to the Company's earlier announcement regarding the exercise of options under the All-Employee 2014 Save As Your Earn share option scheme by Martin Ward and Stephen Oakley, the notifications set out below are made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation:

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameMartin Ward
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusDirector
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameRedde plc
b)LEI21380063LFNLZM7AYT28
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		Option over Ordinary Shares; and



GB00BLWFOR63
b)Nature of the transactionExercise of options over ordinary shares.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
TransactionPrice(s)Volume(s)Total
Exercise£0.48337,267£18,000
d)Aggregated informationN/A


-Aggregated volume
N/A
e)Date of the transaction01 August 2017;
f)Place of the transactionOutside of trading venue;

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameStephen Oakley
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusDirector
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameRedde plc
b)LEI21380063LFNLZM7AYT28
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		Option over Ordinary Shares; and



GB00BLWFOR63
b)Nature of the transactionExercise of options over ordinary shares.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
TransactionPrice(s)Volume(s)Total
Exercise£0.48337,267£18,000
d)Aggregated informationN/A


-Aggregated volume
N/A
e)Date of the transaction01 August 2017.
f)Place of the transactionOutside of trading venue;

