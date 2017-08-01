

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Intesa Sanpaolo Group (ISNPY.PK, IITSF.PK) reported that its net income was 4.337 billion euros in the second-quarter of 2017, including the non-taxable public cash contribution of 3.5 billion euros offsetting the impact on the capital ratios deriving from the acquisition of assets and liabilities of Banca Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca. Excluding the 3.5 billion euros public contribution, net income was 837 million euros, compared with 901 million euros last year.



Furthermore, excluding levies and other charges concerning the banking industry (mainly made up of contributions to the resolution fund and charges in relation to impairment losses regarding the Atlante fund), net income was 1.015 billion euros, compared with 912 million euros in the prior year.



In the second half of 2017,the net capital gain of around 800 million euros on the disposal of Allfunds, which was signed in the first quarter of the year,is to be booked.



Net interest income amounted to 1.815 billion euros, down 0.9% from 1.832 billion euros in the prior year.



