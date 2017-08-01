DENVER, CO -- (Marketwired) -- 08/01/17 -- SPYR, INC. (OTC PINK: SPYR), a holding company with a wholly owned subsidiary in the mobile game & app development and publishing industry, today announced that it will be attending the Star Trek™ Convention in Las Vegas, which runs from August 2-6.

In anticipation of the release of Pocket Starships: STAR TREK Borg Invasion, SPYR will be participating in the following three separate panels at this year's convention:

Thursday, August 3 @ 4:30pm in the DeForest Kelley Theatre

Two Universes Collide Panel

Friday, August 4 @ 11:45am in the DeForest Kelley Theatre

Inside Trek: Star Trek Gamers & Their Games

Friday, August 4 @ 3:30pm on the CBS All Access Stage

Inside Trek: Ralf Adam, SPYR GAMES

"Our participation in the Star Trek Convention will allow us to get the word out to Star Trek fans about the soon to be released Pocket Starships: STAR TREK Borg Invasion," said SPYR CEO & President, James R. Thompson. "We hope that they become as excited about the game as we are!"

About SPYR

SPYR, INC. is a holding company that through its wholly owned subsidiary SPYR APPS, LLC, is engaged in mobile application and game publishing and development. The Company is currently exploring opportunities for additional acquisitions in these and other verticals, including mobile application and game development, in order to expand its holdings, to drive and increase revenue and to generate profits and build value for shareholders.

Safe Harbor Statement:

