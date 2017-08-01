VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/01/17 -- Sanatana Resources Inc. ("Sanatana" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: STA) is pleased to provide this exploration and operational update on the Jackfish property.

Exploration Update:

Sanatana's exploration program (see the Company's news release dated June 19, 2017) at the Jackfish property commenced in mid-July with the first ground geophysical survey already completed: a VLF survey highlighting a conductivity anomaly linking the Cliff and North Zones. Additionally, preparations have been made for the acquisition of new satellite imagery to generate a high accuracy digital surface model for the property that will serve as a valuable base map for compiling the project 3D GIS database.

Trail clearing with an excavator to gain access into the Wahl property has uncovered two new sites of quartz veining with the presence of sulphide. Grab samples are being collected at these and other areas found by prospecting around the property, with initial assay results expected in the next few weeks. A crew has been mobilized to begin channel cutting and sampling at the recently completed outcrop stripping at the Rudy #4 showing as well as the areas of previously exposed bedrock at the North and Hematite Zones. All of this preliminary field work is essential to developing quality drill targets and fine tuning the drill program planned for later this summer.

Peter Miles, President and CEO, commented: "We are pleased that Sanatana's exploration program at the Jackfish property has begun and we look forward to mobilizing a drill, which is already on site, once our preliminary work is completed. Over the next few months news flow should increase as we generate results from our exploration."

The information in this news release was prepared under the supervisions of Troy Gill, BSc. MAIG, Exploration Manager for Sanatana. Mr. Gill is a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Technical Projects and has reviewed and approved the technical information disclosed in this news release.

About the Company

Sanatana Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration and development company that has optioned the Jackfish property in northwestern Ontario. Details of the Jackfish property option agreements are summarized in the Company's news release dated February 7, 2017 (a copy of which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com).

With an experienced management team and board of directors, the Company has the ability required to identify, develop and fund economic mineral properties. Sanatana is based in Vancouver and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX VENTURE: STA).

SANATANA RESOURCES INC.

Peter Miles, President and Chief Executive Officer

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

Some of the statements contained in this news release are forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "intends", "is expected", "potential", "suggests" or variations of such words or phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements and information are not historical facts and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties beyond Sanatana's control. Actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:

Sanatana Resources Inc.

Mr. Peter Miles

President and Chief Executive Officer

(604) 408-6680

investor@sanatanaresources.com



