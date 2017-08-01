SANTA ANA, CA and CONSHOHOCKEN, PA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/01/17 -- Allied Universal, a leading facility services company and the largest security force in North America, marks its one-year anniversary today after forming a year ago via the merger of AlliedBarton Security Services and Universal Services of America.

"Thank you to all of our employees and clients for their continued support and commitment that contributed to a phenomenal first year as our new company!" said Steve Jones, Allied Universal CEO. "I look forward to our continued success in the security and services industries."

Here are some additional organizational achievements since the merger:

Became the unequivocal leader in guarding services throughout North America. Our security professionals and our company play a major role in keeping the U.S. and Canada safe and secure.

Provided service to over half of the Fortune 500 companies and nearly every major retail mall in the U.S. From healthcare facilities, commercial office buildings, manufacturing and industrial plants, residential communities, transportation facilities and government services, Allied Universal has a significant security presence.

Managed the integration of a workforce of over 150,000 security professionals to perform our jobs on a daily basis and serve our growing customer base.

Implemented a world-class training program, the AU Institute, which offers over 1,000 training assets and professional development programs to enhance our security professionals' delivery of service and protection.

Introduced several technological innovations to expand our physical and operational security solutions and service offerings to enhance the protection of client properties and assets.

About Allied Universal

