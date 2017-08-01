Rockstone Research: MGX Starts Petrolithium Pilot Plant to Deliver Hard Facts for Strategic Partners

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2017 / MGX Minerals Inc. (CSE: XMG; OTC PINK: MGXMF; Frankfurt: 1MG) and its technology partner, PurLucid, have now fully integrated their respective technologies. MGX today announced the successful completion of its first pilot plant in Canada's oil and gas "capital", Calgary (Alberta), and that operational testing has started.

The pilot plant aims to demonstrate to be capable of economically separating impurities from oil and gas wastewater, allowing for lithium and magnesium extraction as well as reuse and repurpose of industrial water and brine. This pilot plant, which the company calls "Li-1", has an initial capacity of 20 m3 per day and can be expanded 5-fold to 100 m3 per day.

Most interestingly, MGX noted that operational testing "is currently underway to finalize technical specifications for contractual arrangements with industrial and oil and gas partners" (e.g. lithium end-users as well as oil and gas producers).

Although the technology has been verified independently (at lab-scale), strategic partners require "hard facts" (i.e. economics from actual test operations). Soon, such data will be available, whereafter the execution of strategic partnerships is expected.

The full report can be accessed with the following link:

http://rockstone-research.com/index.php/en/research-reports/3379-MGX-starts-Petrolithium-pilot-plant-to-deliver-hard-facts-for-strategic-partners

Disclaimer: Please read the full disclaimer within the full research report as fundamental risks and conflicts of interest exist.

SOURCE: Rockstone Research