

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) announced earnings for second quarter that fell from last year.



The company said its earnings fell to $884.74 million, or $2.47 per share. This was lower than $952.87 million, or $2.63 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 3.0% to $1.36 billion. This was up from $1.32 billion last year.



Simon Property Group Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $884.74 Mln. vs. $952.87 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -7.1% -EPS (Q2): $2.47 vs. $2.63 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -6.1% -Revenue (Q2): $1.36 Bln vs. $1.32 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 3.0%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $11.14 to $11.22



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX