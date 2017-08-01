

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Personal styling service startup Stitch Fix has filed confidentially for an initial public offering, reports said, citing people familiar with the filing. The company is said to submit the paperwork within days.



The fast-growing online fashion retailer and personal styling service reportedly could be looking for a valuation of $3 billion to $4 billion in the offering.



The confidential filing with the SEC marks the official beginning of the process ahead of the S-1 filing where the company will formally disclose its financials.



Emerging growth companies are allowed to file confidentially for IPOs under the JOBS act signed in 2012 in order to get initial feedback from the commission away from public attention.



Stitch Fix, founded five years ago by CEO Katrina Lake, operates by sending boxes of clothing and accessories to subscribers based on their style preferences. Customers try clothes on, and keep only those they like and send back the rest. Customers pay an initial $20 styling fee, which can be used toward the purchase of clothing they keep. They will get a 25 percent discount if they purchase every item. The company also launched a men's business last year.



The company reportedly revealed earlier that it had revenues of $730 million in fiscal 2016.



Stitch Fix in June hired a new CFO, Paul Yee, after the role was vacant for nearly half a year. Meanwhile, its COO, Julie Bornstein, recently announced her plans to resign from the firm.



As per reports, Stitch Fix has raised $42 million in venture capital from investors including Benchmark, Baseline Ventures and Lightspeed Venture Partners.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX