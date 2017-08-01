TORONTO, ON -- (Marketwired) -- 08/01/17 -- Chess Supersite Corporation (OTC PINK: CHZP) is providing a live coverage of the Grand Chess Tour. All games will be carried live by Chess Stars with computer analysis and GM Video Commentary.

Chess Supersite Corporation is an owner and operator of the www.chessstars.com -- a comprehensive chess portal featuring state-of-the-art playing zone, broadcasts of the major tournaments, intuitive mega database, revolutionary "Choose Your Moves and Win" chess skilled contests (patent pending) and much more.

Chess Supersite Corporation's Chess Stars is providing a live coverage of the Grand Chess Tour tournaments -- the top chess events. All games will be carried live by Chess Stars with computer analysis and GM Video Commentary!

These tournaments are International media events featuring five annual chess events under auspices of the Grand Chess Tour -- the World class chess organization headed by the renowned GM Garry Kasparov and other notable dignitaries. Their formula is very simple: they attract top 10 GM's in the World and provide super playing conditions (including prize find) for the series of super Classical, Rapid and Blitz tournaments played in the most significant places around the Globe, such as Paris, Brussels, Saint Louis and London.

The 2017 Grand Chess Tour is a series of five chess tournaments held throughout the year. The Prize Fund is $1, 2 million.

Chess Stars is very proud to provide a live coverage of these highly prestigious events! The more information including some sensational developments will be available shortly.

About Chess Supersite Corp.

Chess Supersite Corp., is a publicly traded company, trading symbol: CHZP on the OTC Market Group, whose primary business is the development and operation of the chess portal www.chesssupersite.com -- a comprehensive chess portal featuring state-of-the-art playing zone, broadcasts of the major tournaments, intuitive mega database, chess skilled contests and much more. Additional information can be accessed on the company's website www.chesssupersitecorp.com

