NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 08/01/17 -- McManus & Associates, a top-rated estate planning law firm celebrating 25 years of success, today announced that it has been named a Boutique Firm of the Year Finalist by the international Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners (STEP) for the organization's 2017/18 Private Client Awards. STEP is a prestigious, invitation-only worldwide organization of estate planners who advise international families on their global interests.

"Being chosen as a STEP Awards Finalist when competing against elite firms across the globe is humbling -- we are thrilled to, once again, receive this recognition," commented John O. McManus, McManus & Associates Founding Principal and AV-rated Attorney. "The Society requires thought leadership through published works, enthusiastic client testimonies, commitment to advancing the profession, and lasting client relationships. By pressing to outperform in all areas of client expectations, good things come -- being shortlisted for this award is one keen example."

Selecting from firms that are "the most outstanding in each category," the judging panel for the STEP Private Client Awards will announce winners in London at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge Hotel during its black-tie dinner and awards ceremony on September 6, 2017.

McManus, who serves as a legal advisor and confidant to prominent families with worldwide interests, added, "Through our 10-Step Protection Plan, we remain on the leading edge of wealth transfer, asset protection, and domestic and international tax strategies. This process provides our clients with the greatest return for their investment in our firm."

To learn more about McManus & Associates' estate, income tax and philanthropic planning services, in addition to the firm's many other honors and recognitions, visit www.mcmanuslegal.com or call 908-898-0100.

About McManus & Associates

Twenty-five years ago, McManus & Associates was founded to deliver the highest quality estate planning services that the largest firms promise with the more intimate, personalized relationships that a boutique firm can offer. Since that time, some of the most prominent families in finance, media, academia and medicine -- both domestic and international -- have relied on the firm to serve as their advisor in wealth and family mission planning.

