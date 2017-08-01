ATHENS, GREECE -- (Marketwired) -- 08/01/17 -- TEN, LTD. (NYSE: TNP), a leading crude, product and LNG tanker operator, today announced the delivery of the aframax tanker Stavanger TS, the eighth in a series of nine tankers built against long-term employment to a major European oil concern and one of the four, of this particular order, with ice-class specifications.

The last remaining ship to complete the 15-vessel organic growth program, the Bergen TS is scheduled to be delivered and commence its long-term employment in the third quarter of this year. All 15 new tankers have long-term employment. With the delivery of the Bergen TS, TEN's current expansion program will reach its conclusion and result in 75% of the fleet in secured contracts with minimum gross revenues of $1.5 billion and average charter duration of 2.6 years.

ABOUT TSAKOS ENERGY NAVIGATION

TEN, founded in 1993, is one of the first and most established public shipping companies in the world today. TEN's pro-forma fleet, including one Aframax tanker under construction, consists of 65 double-hull vessels, constituting a mix of crude tankers, product tankers and LNG carriers, totalling 7.2 million dwt. Of these, 45 vessels trade in crude, 15 in products, three are shuttle tankers and two are LNG carriers.

COMPANY'S GROWTH TIME-TABLE

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- # Vessel Name Type Dwt Delivery Status LT Contracts ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1 Ulysses VLCC 300,000 May 2016 Delivered Yes ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2 Elias Tsakos Aframax 112,700 June 2016 Delivered Yes ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3 Thomas Zafiras Aframax 112,700 Aug 2016 Delivered Yes ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4 Leontios H Aframax 112,700 Oct 2016 Delivered Yes ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 5 Parthenon TS Aframax 112,700 Nov 2016 Delivered Yes ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 6 Sunray Panamax LR1 74,200 Aug 2016 Delivered Yes ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 7 Sunrise Panamax LR1 74,200 Sep 2016 Delivered Yes ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8 Maria Energy LNG 93,616 Oct 2016 Delivered Yes ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 9 Hercules I VLCC 300,000 Jan 2017 Delivered Yes ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10 Marathon TS Aframax 112,700 Feb 2017 Delivered Yes ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11 Lisboa DP2 Shuttle 157,000 Mar 2017 Delivered Yes ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12 Sola TS Aframax 112,700 Apr 2017 Delivered Yes ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13 Oslo TS Aframax 112,700 May 2017 Delivered Yes ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14 Stavanger TS Aframax 112,700 July 2017 Delivered Yes ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15 Bergen TS Aframax 112,700 Q3 2017 TBD Yes ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

LT: Long-Term

ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted by such forward-looking statements. TEN undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For further information please contact:

Company

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd.

George Saroglou

COO

+30210 94 07 710

gsaroglou@tenn.gr



Investor Relations / Media

Capital Link, Inc.

Nicolas Bornozis

Paul Lampoutis

+212 661 7566 ten@capitallink.com



