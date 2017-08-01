SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/01/17 -- StreamSets, Inc., provider of the industry's first enterprise data operations platform, today announced that Sohaib Abbasi, former chairman and CEO of Informatica Corporation, will join its Board of Directors. He currently serves on the Board of Directors at Red Hat and New Relic.

"I am thrilled to welcome Sohaib Abbasi to our Board of Directors," said Girish Pancha, co-founder and CEO of StreamSets. "He brings a unique understanding of data platforms and open source to the board based on three decades of success at Oracle and Informatica. Sohaib will be a tremendous asset as we drive innovation, accelerate market traction and scale our business."

Abbasi served as the chairman and CEO of Informatica from 2004 to 2015. Prior to Informatica, Abbasi had a storied career at Oracle Corporation from 1982 to 2003, where he served as a member of the executive committee and led Oracle's Tools Division and Education services. Abbasi graduated with honors from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign where he earned a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Science degree in computer science.

"StreamSets has a winning combination: a talented team, an innovative technology and a remarkable business opportunity," said Abbasi. "I have the highest regard for Girish's track record of accomplishments at Informatica and Oracle. I look forward to working with Girish, Arvind and the StreamSets team as they deliver category-defining solutions in data ingestion, data integration and data performance management."

In addition to Abbasi, the StreamSets Board of Directors includes Girish Pancha, founder, chairman and CEO; Arvind Prabhakar, founder and CTO; Peter Sonsini, general partner and head of enterprise practice at NEA; and Dharmesh Thakker, general partner at Battery Ventures.

About StreamSets

StreamSets provides an innovative data operations platform that reinvents how enterprises deliver timely and trustworthy data to their critical applications. StreamSets Data Collector™ is award-winning, open source software for the development of any-to-any dataflows. StreamSets Dataflow Performance Manager (DPM™) provides a comprehensive control panel for managing the day-to-day operation of complex dataflow topologies. Founded by Girish Pancha, former chief product officer of Informatica, and Arvind Prabhakar, a former engineering leader at Cloudera, StreamSets is backed by top-tier Silicon Valley venture capital firms, including Accel Partners, Battery Ventures and New Enterprise Associates (NEA). For more information, visit www.streamsets.com

Media Contact:

Brittney Timmins

BOCA Communications

Email Contact



