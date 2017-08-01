TAMPA, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 08/01/17 -- Umbra Applied Technologies Group (OTC: UATG) - The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Umbra Applied Technologies Group (UATG), in a July 27th interview, discussed a previously unannounced product line that the company is preparing to launch shortly, surprising many shareholders and industry peers. The new product line expands the company's footprint into the textile market segment with the introduction of a smart fabric that the company has had under research and development for more than four years.

Under the auspices of the Umbra Applied Technologies' fabled and highly secretive Scorpion Works division (Applied Sciences Division or ASD as it is officially referred to) the company has developed a product line they have dubbed Hygieia and it is the future of smart textiles. In his interview, Alex Umbra revealed on camera a filament thread coated with silver that "can conduct electricity and transfer data" as well as function as a "broad spectrum antimicrobial." The company intends to use the technology for military applications, but announced the impending release of civilian products manufactured with this new revolutionary technology for the general retail markets. Mr. Umbra treated the viewers to an advance look at fabric with the Hygieia technology applied within it and also gave viewers an ahead of market release demonstration of their new diabetic sock and low cut athletic sock. Mr. Umbra was quick to point out that the products he was showing viewers were working prototypes and were without the company's branding, but did indicate that final product sampling delivered in official UAT packaging is in the process of being delivered to the company in keeping with the company's intention to launch their new e-commerce website in the coming weeks.

With the launch of the new corporate web site being just a week old and the proclamation by the company's CEO that an e-commerce site is being prepared in anticipation of a new product line launch in the coming weeks, it appears UATG is poised to generate revenues within an entirely new market segment lending further credence to market speculation that UAT's Biotech division will be the first to deliver products to the market with margins favorable to the company's balance sheet. When asked about what this new market segment means to the company, Mr. Umbra replied, "The Hygieia brand is a technology that we can apply broadly across all divisions and essentially signals the beginning of UAT's launch into several markets via this product release and many more to come. I suspect that shareholders will be surprised with how far we have come once they realize what we have been working on over the past 5 years."

Mr. Umbra also referenced several other products that they have been working on and have been improving upon throughout the testing and design process of these advanced textiles. When asked to comment on the military applications of such textiles, Mr. Umbra responded, "I am not at liberty to discuss specific military applications for Hygieia however, we anticipate the product line to do very well in both the government and civilian market segment of which we intend to pursue very aggressively with a robust product line."

About Umbra Applied Technologies, Inc.

Umbra Applied Technologies is a member of the Umbra Applied Technologies Group (OTC: UATG) family of companies. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida UAT Group is a technology and innovation leader specializing in defense, civil government and technology solutions. UAT Group is Principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services for defense, civil, and commercial applications in United States and internationally. It also provides management, engineering, technical, scientific, logistic, and information services.

For more information visit www.uatgroup.com or www.umbraappliedtechnologies.com

NEITHER THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE COMMISION NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release may include "forward-looking statements" including forecasts, estimates, expectations, and objectives for future operations including but not limited to its ability to conclude a business combination with a third party, sale of assets, return of capital or initial public offering and a secondary listing on the OTC as a result of aforementioned and its ability to fund the exploration of its assets through the raising of equity or debt capital or through funding by a joint venture partner that are subject to a number of assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Umbra Applied Technologies including but not limited to capital markets and securities risks and continued development success on technology. There can be and are no actual or implied guarantees that any of the above activities will be completed or completed on terms acceptable to the Company and its shareholders or approved by any regulatory authority having jurisdiction. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Risks and uncertainties about Umbra Applied Technologies business are more fully discussed in the company's disclosure materials, including its MD&A, filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada and available at www.sedar.com and readers are urged to read these materials. Umbra Applied Technologies does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable law.

