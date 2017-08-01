LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 08/01/17 -- Freedom Leaf, Inc. The Marijuana Legalization Company (OTCQB: FRLF) CEO, Clifford J Perry, tells its story.

Dear Fellow Shareholders:

Before we bring you up to date on important business developments, I think it would be appropriate to remind everyone about what we think makes Freedom Leaf Inc different from other companies in the booming Cannabis and Hemp Industry.

First, our founders, executive team and advisory board have more than two centuries of combined dedication to the marijuana legalization movement. Go to http://www.freedomleafinc.com/Team for biographies of the executives and other staff members.

Second, starting with the creation of Freedom Leaf Magazine we have been supporting activists around the country. Hundreds of Thousands of copies of Freedom Leaf Magazine are circulated through our nonprofit partners NORML, Women Grow and SSDP as well as marijuana dispensaries, collectives and other Canna friendly individuals and businesses.

Freedom Leaf and many of our team members were here way before the "Green Rush" and we are committed for the duration, until the end of prohibition and the victory of marijuana legalization is reached. That is also one reason that we refuse to panic when prohibitionists threaten to turn back the clock and attack the movement and the industry. We are not going to be intimidated. We have seen it all before and we believe the Cannabis Community and Patients have earned its success and will continue to move forward.

Here in the United States we have decided to refrain from cultivation or dispensing the plant at this time but to support others in the Cannabis and Hemp Industry. We are currently entering into projects that are ancillary to the Cannabis and Hemp Industry until it becomes legal nationwide, such as most CBD (Cannabidiol) and Hemp products have.

Here are some basics about Freedom Leaf Inc. (go to our background page for this press release which is on our Freedom Leaf Story Continued for more detailed information on all topics below)

1. The magazine and our www.FreedomLeaf.com website were our first business initiatives published in October 2014 after the reverse merger. The magazine was chosen as the first initiative to accomplish:

A good quality magazine rather than concentrating on stoner type content like "bongs and thongs" about the Cannabis and Hemp Community to give activists the ability to give the magazine to non-consumers so as to let them realize Cannabis consumers are all part of the mainstream.





Our goal was also to create credibility for Freedom Leaf in the Cannabis and Hemp Community so as to draw the attention of individuals and companies in the Industry who are desirous of guidance to expand or to be acquired by a knowledgeable and reputable public company. We also want to attract those individuals and companies who are desirous of entering the Cannabis and Hemp Industry. We felt that Freedom Leaf Inc would become a magnet to attract these individuals and companies. We now receive numerous inquiries and potential deal flow weekly so we feel that we have become the magnet that we envisioned for attracting proposals. Plants to Paper, LLC is one company that we accepted into our acceleration program by acquiring 25% of its equity. We also acquired www.LaMarihuana.com the most visited Spanish Cannabis website in the world with 1.0 million+ monthly visitors and 1.2 million Facebook likes and http://www.Marihuana-Medicinal.com see press release. We have entered into a Letter of Intent with Green Market Europe S. L. see press release. The acquisition is scheduled to close within 45 days once our auditor has finished with the required audit. Go to Freedom Leaf Story Continued for a more detailed explanation.

2. Freedom Leaf has also entered into an agreement to market, to sell and to distribute NuAxon Bioscience large capacity super critical CO2 extraction units. This is an exclusive sales agreement for the Cannabis and Hemp Industry, worldwide. There appears to be a booming demand for high grade cannabinoid extracts, such as CBD (cannabidiol), that we think can only be met with large capacity super critical CO2 extraction devices that are manufactured to maximize efficiency for the Cannabis and Industrial Hemp sector. You can review the press release here. Our sales personnel are currently working with over 54 leads through website inquiries for potential purchase of a unit. We have completed the sale of one unit and it was just recently installed and commissioned in North Carolina to Hemp Inc. see press release here.

3. Freedom Leaf purchased a unit from NuAxon, see press release here. The intention was to use this unit as a production extractor for hemp grown in Nevada and to have for a demonstration unit. For two reasons we have decided to lease this unit. Read more about this decision at Freedom Leaf Story Continued

4. Freedom Leaf has developed a new product line called hempOLOGY. We have created a temporary website to introduce the brand www.MyHempOLOGY.com. Initially there will be a line of two products planned for hempOLOGY. The first product to be introduced on the New Website will be the Herbal Vapor blends, with American produced hemp CBD and organically grown Ayurvedic herbs produced by a leader in India's ancient Ayurvedic herbal medicines. The second will be a concentrated high CBD extract product for oral ingestion. This appears to be a unique product in the market. Read more about this decision at Freedom Leaf Story Continued.

5. Freedom Leaf License -- We currently have sold three licenses to companies who wish to run their businesses under the auspice of our Freedom Leaf Brand in the Netherlands, another for Spain and Portugal and another for the state of Florida. The license price obviously will vary by territory. Besides the income from license fees and royalties the licensees widen our reach to consumers for the magazines, products and other services that we will be introducing. The activities of the licensees will strengthen the Freedom Leaf Brand. We plan on starting a nationwide tour to give seminars to educate about the plant, its medicinal properties and the emerging industry as well as to promote the sale of the licenses.

Questions that have been asked by our Shareholders can be read along with answers on our corporate website at Freedom Leaf Story Continued

