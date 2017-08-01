Frost & Sullivan Honors IriTech for Leading Iris Biometrics to New Frontiers in Mobile, AR/VR and Automotive Markets

IriTech'slow-cost, high-performance iris biometric solutions open upnew markets

SANTA CLARA, California, Aug. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Based on its recent analysis of the new trends in the iris biometric industry, Frost & Sullivan recognizes IriTech, Inc. with the 2017 North American Frost & Sullivan Award for New Product Innovation. Iris biometrics has long been used by governmentsand world organizations like the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR)to maintain a high security level for immigration, military, National ID, Refugee ID,and defense applications. Its usage has recently been expanded to consumer markets with the advent of mobile devices and special-purpose hardware like AR/VR and automotive devices. As a pioneer in the industry, IriTech took the leadership role in developing the leading-edge technology and products for the new markets and making it more affordable and accessible to end users around the world. IriTech's iris hardware and software are being used by many large-scale projects run by the likes of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the UNHCR, the US Government, the Kenyan Government, and the Colombia Police.

Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/540621/IriTech_Award.jpg

"A significant advantage of IriTech's biometric solution is that it works under direct sunlight at extended side-gazing angle and it offers built-in iris liveness detection. These are some of key factors for the application of iris identification in emerging vertical markets such as mobile devices, automobiles, and augmented reality/virtual reality," said Frost & Sullivan Research Analyst Mike Valenti.

Customers of the IriTech biometric solutions have found that its technology addresses their unique needs and constraints. The company achieves this feat by doing all hardware and software developments in-house to leverage its technical prowess to the fullest. The company has recently unveiled a new innovative device named Gemini that captures iris and face images simultaneously only at a glance. It is offered not only as a stand-alone or networked device but also as a component module to be integrated into larger systems like kiosk, gateway and ATM machines. Its chameleon-like adaptability is especially well-received by the company's diverse customer base. The company also offers various embedded iris biometric solutions.

IriTech has been playing a leading role in supporting the UIDAI's Aadhaar project to provide more than 1.2 billion Indian citizens with unique ID. For this project, the iris recognition cameras have to be small, interoperable with diverse host devices (including mobile phones, tablets, laptops, and desktop computers), and be low-cost due to the large volumes of IDs required. IriTech met all of these requirements with its IriShield' with remarkable accuracy.

IriTech's devices and solutions are well known for their swiftness and simplicity, which is IriTech's hallmark. Overall, the IriTech solution is uniquely positioned for sustained success because it addresses the core issues of quality, functionality, and reliability in the iris biometrics.

