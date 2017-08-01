Integrated solutions deliver building intelligence data in real-time to optimize space, reduce costs, drive efficiency

PointGrab, developer of the CogniPointTM human-activity sensing platform, today announced a partnership with Mapiq, which creates connections between people and buildings to provide flexible workplaces. By integrating CogniPoint with Mapiq's space management and utilization software the companies will deliver real-time building intelligence that allows organizations to work smarter and more efficiently.

By combining CogniPoint and Mapiq's cloud-based software platform, enterprises can provide employees with the tools critical to improving performance and efficiency by real-time tracking and understanding how a space is being used. By utilizing advanced deep-learning neural networks technology, CogniPoint delivers the actionable data necessary to optimize space management, energy savings and business intelligence.

"As workers become more autonomous, it's crucial for organizations to understand how and where employees are using flexible spaces so they can optimize usage and improve overall productivity," said Itamar Roth, Chief Business Officer, PointGrab. "Integrating our CogniPoint sensing platform with Mapiq's smart building software enables organization to implement a complete space utilization solution based on real-time analytics."

Mapiq's smart building platform focuses on the flexibility of people rather than the building itself. The technology makes it easy for workers to share and find locations and colleagues fostering greater collaboration and the freedom desired by the modern worker. Mapiq's workplace management software also offers 3D mapping, way finding, room booking, events management and advanced analytics to help organization make informed business decisions.

"Dynamic work spaces are the driving factor of efficiency and productivity in most organizations and real-time building intelligence is at the core," said Sander Schutte, CEO Mapiq. "Adding PointGrab's CogniPoint technology to Mapiq's smart building software will give our customers the actionable utilization data needed to provide the freedom and flexibility workers crave."

About PointGrab

PointGrab is a leading machine learning and computer vision company that provides innovative sensing platform to the smart building industry. The company applies its superior deep-learning technology to enable accurate tracking and understanding of human activity and space utilization. PointGrab is fast growing and supported by Philips Lighting, the global leader in lighting, ABB, the world's leading engineering company, and sector expert EcoMachines Ventures of London. PointGrab has offices in New York and Israel. http://www.pointgrab.com

About Mapiq

With Mapiq the abstract concept of 'smart building' is becoming more tangible. Mapiq wants to enable people to work smarter and more effective use of the modern office. The platform gives employees access to all the facilities of an office building, wherever they are and whenever they want. They may reserve include rooms with the software, find their way into a building, look for free workplaces, share locations, find colleagues, and times and or areas easily change. Mapiq shows all this in a 3D map on smartphones, tablets, laptops, and information screens in the building. With customers such as PWC, Deloitte and Akzo Nobel, Mapiq is a frontrunner in the smart building field.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170801005142/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts

PointGrab

Jenna Beaucage, 508-475-0025 x124

pointgrab@rainierco.com