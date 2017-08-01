Global Women's Healthcare Market Forecast 2017-2027

LONDON, August 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Hormonal Contraceptives, Menopause, Infertility, Endometriosis, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome

The revenue of the women's healthcare market in 2016 is estimated at $31.1bn and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% in the first half of the forecast period. Among various segments in the Women's Healthcare market, the Postmenopausal Osteoporosis segment dominated the Global Women's Healthcare market with a share of 36.99% in 2016.

Report Scope:

•Global Women's Healthcare market forecastsfrom2017-2027

• This report also breaks down the revenue forecast and SWOT Analysis for the mainsubmarkets:

• Postmenopausal Osteoporosis

• Hormonal Contraceptives

• Infertility

• Endometriosis

• Polycystic Ovary Syndrome

• This report provides individual revenue forecasts to 2027 for theseregional and national markets:

• The US and Latin America

• Japan

• The UK

• Germany

• France

• Spain

• Italy

• Rest of Europe

• Rest of the World

• This report provides discussion onpipelineproducts in various stages of clinical trials and regulatory approval.

• This report also discusses thedrivers, challenges and trendsthat affect the global women's healthcare market.

• Our study discusses theselected leading companiesthat are the major players in the global women's healthcare market.

• Bayer

• Eli Lilly

• Merck & Co.

• Pfizer

• Sanofi

• Amgen

• Novo Nordisk

• AbbVie

• Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS)

To see a report overview please email Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com