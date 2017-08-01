Global Women's Healthcare Market Forecast 2017-2027

LONDON, August 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Hormonal Contraceptives, Menopause, Infertility, Endometriosis, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome
The revenue of the women's healthcare market in 2016 is estimated at $31.1bn and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% in the first half of the forecast period. Among various segments in the Women's Healthcare market, the Postmenopausal Osteoporosis segment dominated the Global Women's Healthcare market with a share of 36.99% in 2016.
(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg )
How this report will benefit you:
Read on to discover how you can exploit the future business opportunities emerging in this sector.
In this brand new154-page reportyou will receive96 charts- all unavailable elsewhere.
The 154-page report provides clear detailed insight into the women's healthcare market. Discover the key drivers and challenges affecting the market.
By ordering and reading our brand new report today you stay better informed and ready to act.
Report Scope:
•Global Women's Healthcare market forecastsfrom2017-2027
• This report also breaks down the revenue forecast and SWOT Analysis for the mainsubmarkets:
• Postmenopausal Osteoporosis
• Hormonal Contraceptives
• Infertility
• Endometriosis
• Polycystic Ovary Syndrome
• This report provides individual revenue forecasts to 2027 for theseregional and national markets:
• The US and Latin America
• Japan
• The UK
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• Italy
• Rest of Europe
• Rest of the World
• This report provides discussion onpipelineproducts in various stages of clinical trials and regulatory approval.
• This report also discusses thedrivers, challenges and trendsthat affect the global women's healthcare market.
• Our study discusses theselected leading companiesthat are the major players in the global women's healthcare market.
• Bayer
• Eli Lilly
• Merck & Co.
• Pfizer
• Sanofi
• Amgen
• Novo Nordisk
• AbbVie
• Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS)
Visiongain's study is intended for anyone requiring commercial analyses for the women's healthcare market. You find data, trends and predictions.
Buy our report todayGlobal Women's Healthcare Market Forecast 2017-2027: Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Hormonal Contraceptives, Menopause, Infertility, Endometriosis, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome.
To request a report overview of this report please email Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or call Tel: +44-(0)-20-7336-6100.
Or click on https://www.visiongain.com/Report/1940/Global-Women%E2%80%99s-Healthcare-Market-Forecast-2017-2027
List of Companies Mentioned in the Report:
AbbVie
Actavis
Adamis Pharmaceuticals
Agile Therapeutics
Allergan
Amgen
ANI Pharmaceuticals
Apothecus Pharmaceutical
AstraZeneca
Bayer
Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS)
Catalysis
Ciba-Geigy
Conceptus
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Dexa Medica Group
EffRX
Eli Lilly
EndoCeutics
Ferring International Center
Ferring Pharmaceuticals
GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)
HLL Lifecare
Janssen
Ligand Pharmaceuticals
Lipocine
Lupin Pharmaceuticals
Mayer Laboratories
Medicines 360
Merck & Co.
Merck KGaA
Merus Labs
Mylan Laboratories
Neurocrine Biosciences
Novartis
Novo Nordisk
OPKO Health
Pantarhei Bioscience B.V.
Pfizer
Radius Health
Samsung Bioepsis
Sandoz
Sanofi
Sanofi Pasteur
Sanofi Synthelabo
Sanofi-Aventis
Tarsa Therapeutics
Teva Pharmaceuticals
Warner Chilcott
To see a report overview please email Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com