Expands Massachusetts Presence to Include Research and Development Center



BOSTON, 2017-08-01 15:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSPi (NASDAQ:CSPI), a provider of advanced security products and security services, as well as IT technology managed services, today announces the formation of the company's Cybersecurity Products Division, including a Research and Development (R&D) Center in Lowell, MA. With a strong heritage in networking, CSPi is increasing the organization's commitment to the security market by expanding beyond its already well established success in network monitoring with solutions for rapid data breach response, enterprise-wide breach prevention and critical asset protection. This new division will be led by Gary Southwell, a 25 year veteran in the security market and a thought leader in PII data privacy and regulatory compliance.



"CSPi's cybersecurity focus is a logical extension of fulfilling our strategic mission to capitalize on the growing global security market. The addition of security products, coupled with our already well established security services, provides our customers with a robust portfolio," said Victor Dellovo, CEO & General Manager, CSPi.



Based in heart of Lowell, MA, CSPi's Cybersecurity Products Division R&D center is just one of many companies taking advantage of Lowell's emergence as a Boston satellite technology hub. Located within the vibrancy of the University of Massachusetts (UMass) Lowell campus, CSPi has a sizable pool of technologists to draw upon and join the growing team. CSPi's R&D center will approach security challenges leveraging the latest technology advances and new approaches to solving the cybersecurity challenge that the industry has miserably failed at using traditional approaches.



"CSPi is a unique public technology company, as we are innovative and nimble like a start-up, but our public company status puts us ahead of the encumberments our venture capital driven competitors. We're a prime example of a public company strategically investing in a new and innovative approach to solving the ever changing challenges in the cybersecurity market; particularly the need for rapid data breach response and complete security for enterprise-wide data - no matter where or how it's used," said Gary Southwell, General Manager, Cybersecurity Products Division. "We are actively hiring software engineering talent to our R&D center. You don't have to move to the west coast to be on the cutting edge of cybersecurity, building the tools to win the most important battle yet faced in the Internet age."



About CSPi



CSPi (NASDAQ:CSPI) maintains two distinct and dynamic divisions - Cybersecurity Products and Technology Solutions - with a shared vision for technology excellence. CSPi's Cybersecurity division offers advanced security solutions, as well as extreme-performance ethernet adapters for diverse applications, including cybersecurity, financial trading, content creation/distribution, storage networking applications. CSPi's Technology Solutions division provides innovative technology solutions for network solutions, wireless & mobility, unified communications & collaboration, data center solutions, advanced security, along with professional and managed services across those technology focus areas. CSPi Technology Solutions works with the world's leading IT software and infrastructure companies to create solutions for the unique IT requirements of its customers. For more information, please visit www.cspi.com.



Myricom is a registered trademark of CSP Inc. All other brand names, product names or trademarks belong to their respective owners.



Contact Information For Press Amy Carey CSPi, Inc. Tel: 978-663-7598 Email: amy.carey@cspi.com