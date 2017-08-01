Supervisory board of Nordecon AS decided on its meeting held on 27 July 2017 to appoint member of the management board Erkki Suurorg the acting chairman of the management board as of 01 August 2017. Erkki Suurorg will perform these duties until the appointment of the new chairman of the management board.



Erkki Suurorg has been working for the group since 1999. He has filled the positions of project manager and division manager, and he has been a member of the management board since 2005. Erkki graduated from Tallinn University of Technology in the field of civil engineering in 1997. Erkki has been a member of the management board of the Estonian Association of Construction Entrepreneurs since May 2016. Erkki is a member of the Estonian Association of Civil Engineers and he is an authorised civil engineer of Estonia.



Starting from 01 August 2017 the management board of Nordecon AS will continue with four members - Erkki Suurorg (acting chairman, construction operations in Estonia), Priit Luman (construction operations in the export markets), Ando Voogma (sales and pre-construction) and Maret Tambek (financial management and support services).



Nordecon (www.nordecon.com) is a group of construction companies whose core business is construction project management and general contracting in the buildings and infrastructures segment. Geographically the Group operates in Estonia, Ukraine, Finland and Sweden. The parent of the Group is Nordecon AS, a company registered and located in Tallinn, Estonia. In addition to the parent company, there are more than 10 subsidiaries in the Group. The consolidated revenue of the Group in 2016 was 183 million euros. Currently Nordecon Group employs close to 720 people. Since 18 May 2006 the company's shares have been quoted in the main list of the NASDAQ Tallinn Stock Exchange.



