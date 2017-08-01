MPLX LP: MPLX Announces Binding Open Season for Wood River-to-Patoka Pipeline Expansion

FINDLAY, Ohio, Aug. 1, 2017 - MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) today announced that its subsidiary Marathon Pipe Line LLC (MPL) has commenced a binding open season for the Wood River-to-Patoka pipeline. The binding open season allows interested shippers the opportunity to secure priority transportation service on the pipeline.

The binding open season commenced at 8 a.m. CT on Aug. 1, 2017, and will conclude at noon CT on Aug. 31, 2017.

"The MPLX Wood River-to-Patoka Expansion Project provides needed pipeline capacity for Mid-continent crude to Midwest markets via Patoka, Illinois, and creates additional throughput and revenue opportunities for MPLX," MPLX President Michael J. Hennigan said.

About the Wood River-to-Patoka Pipeline

The Wood River-to-Patoka pipeline provides transportation from Wood River, Illinois, to Patoka, Illinois. The project will expand the current capacity of 215,000 barrels per day to 345,000 barrels per day by increasing horsepower and adding drag-reducing agents. The expansion is expected to begin service in the second quarter of 2018.

Open Season Process

Documents and further details related to the binding open season will be made available upon completion of a Confidentiality Agreement, available at:

http://www.mplx.com/About_MPLX/Woodpat Pipeline Binding Open Season/ (http://www.mplx.com/About_MPLX/Woodpat%20Pipeline%20Binding%20Open%20Season/) OR

http://www.marathonpipeline.com/Shippers/Woodpat Pipeline Binding Open Season/ (http://www.marathonpipeline.com/Shippers/Woodpat%20Pipeline%20Binding%20Open%20Season/)

All interested shippers should submit an executed Confidentiality Agreement to:

Tonya Hunter

Attorney

539 South Main Street, Room 885-M

Findlay, Ohio 45840

Telephone: 419-421-3340

FAX: 419-422-9347

Email: tjhunter@marathonpetroleum.com

###

About Marathon Pipe Line LLC

MPL operates one of the largest petroleum pipeline systems in the United States, based on total volume delivered. MPL operates approximately 6,000 miles of pipeline in 14 states. These pipelines range from 4 inches to 40 inches in diameter. MPL transports crude oil, refined petroleum products and refinery feedstocks to and from terminals, refineries and other pipelines. MPL safely controls the movement and delivery of an average of 130 million gallons of crude oil and petroleum products daily through its pipelines. For further information on MPL, visit the company's website at http://www.marathonpipeline.com (http://www.marathonpipeline.com/).

About MPLX LP

MPLX is a diversified, growth-oriented master limited partnership formed in 2012 by Marathon Petroleum Corporation to own, operate, develop and acquire midstream energy infrastructure assets. We are engaged in the gathering, processing and transportation of natural gas; the gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage and marketing of NGLs; and the transportation, storage and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products. Headquartered in Findlay, Ohio, MPLX's assets consist of a network of crude oil and products pipeline assets located in the Midwest and Gulf Coast regions of the United States; 62 light-product terminals with approximately 24 million barrels of storage capacity; an inland marine business; storage caverns with approximately 2.8 million barrels of storage capacity; crude oil and product storage facilities (tank farms) with approximately 5 million barrels of available storage capacity; a barge dock facility with approximately 78,000 barrels per day of crude oil and product throughput capacity; and gathering and processing assets that include approximately 5.6 billion cubic feet per day of gathering capacity, 7.8 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas processing capacity and 570,000 barrels per day of fractionation capacity.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Lisa D. Wilson (419) 421-2071

Doug Wendt (419) 421-2423

Denice Myers (419) 421-2965

Media Contacts:

Chuck Rice (419) 421-2521

Katie Merx (419) 672-5159

Commercial Contact:

Dylan Haan (419) 421-2087

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, statements with respect to forecasts regarding capacity, rates, incremental investment and timing for becoming operational for the opportunities discussed above, as well as MPLX's future growth and results of operations. You can identify forward-looking statements by words such as "anticipate," "assess," "estimate," "propose," "prospective," "would," "will" or other similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond the control of the company and are difficult to predict. Factors that could impact the opportunities described above are: the timing and extent of changes in commodity prices and demand for crude oil, refined products, feedstocks or other hydrocarbon-based products; continued/further volatility in and/or degradation of market and industry conditions; changes to the expected construction costs and timing of projects; completion of pipeline capacity by our competitors; the ability to obtain required regulatory approvals on a timely basis; the occurrence of an operational hazard or unforeseen interruption; and the factors set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in MPLX's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2016, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). In addition, the forward-looking statements included herein could be affected by general domestic and international economic and political conditions. Unpredictable or unknown factors not discussed here or in MPLX's Form 10-K could also have material adverse effects on forward-looking statements. Copies of MPLX's Form 10-K are available on the SEC website, MPLX's website at http://ir.mplx.com or by contacting MPLX's Investor Relations office.





MPLX Press Release Woodpat (http://hugin.info/155038/R/2124565/810717.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: MPLX LP via Globenewswire

