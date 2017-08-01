Vela Trading Technologies LLC (Vela), a global leader in high performance trading, market data, and analytics technology, is pleased to announce that Jennifer Nayar, CEO at Vela, has joined the Board of Directors of the Security Traders Association of New York (STANY) starting from August 1, 2017 for a three-year term.

STANY has been representing professionals in the trading and financial services community in the Greater New York City area since 1937. Joining its Board as Officers, Directors, Consultants are senior managers from top financial institutions, investment banks, technology and service providers from the New York area.

As a board member, Jen will provide her time, knowledge and skills to support the Association and its mission, highlighting when possible the common purposes that are beneficial to the whole financial services community. As a key influencer and respected leader in the New York and global financial technology industry, Jen will endeavor to promote STANY activities among her peers as well as take an active role in participating in board and committee meetings, attending STANY events, and helping to encourage new and existing membership.

Jen Nayar, CEO at Vela, commented, "I am extremely honored to have been appointed by the STANY Nominating Committee to serve as a member of their board. I look forward to being involved in their activities and use my leadership position, knowledge, and experience to support their objectives, help find solutions to common industry challenges, create discussion forums on key market trends, and encourage more opportunities for collaboration among financial services professionals."

About Vela

Vela is a global financial technology provider of high performance trading, market data, and analytics technology solutions. Vela offers an end-to-end multi-asset Direct Market Access (DMA) platform connected to over 60 global exchanges; high-performance and low-latency market data and market access; industry leading pre-trade risk controls; post-trade processing; trading analytics; plus, a front-end for price discovery, execution, and risk management. Vela clients benefit from award-winning managed services, customer support, and world-class professional services from an experienced team comprised of seasoned financial services industry experts and cutting-edge technologists.

Vela has offices in Europe, US and Asia supporting traders, market makers, financial institutions and other market participants worldwide.

Visit us at velatradingtech.com. Follow us on Twitter @vela_tt.

