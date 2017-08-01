OutSystems recognised for excellence in mobile application development

OutSystems, provider of the number one platform for low-code development, announced today that it has won a 2017 SIIA CODiE Award for Best Mobile Development Solution for the second year in a row. The SIIA CODiE Awards are the premier awards for the software and information industries and have been recognising innovative products for thirty years.

After an in-depth review by industry experts and voting by SIIA members, OutSystems was awarded Best Mobile Development Solution. The category recognises the best tool or resource for designing, creating or testing mobile applications.

"We are honoured to win a CODiE award for Best Mobile Development Solution two years running," said Paulo Rosado, CEO of OutSystems. "This prestigious award is another great example of how low-code development solutions are disrupting and displacing traditional application development products."

The Codie Award comes on the heels of OutSystems recognition by Gartner as a leader in the 2017 Magic Quadrant for Mobile App Development Platforms. The company was also recognised as a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Mobile Low-Code Development Platforms.

"SIIA's 2017 Business Technology CODiE Awards recognise the companies that are at the forefront of business innovation. These companies are shaping the future of how we conduct business, and it is truly an honour to recognise these products through the CODiE Awards." said Ken Wasch, President, SIIA.

Thousands of leading enterprises worldwide use OutSystems to fast track their move to digital business by delivering engaging customer experiences that can differentiate them in the market. OutSystems is the fastest and most comprehensive platform to create, deploy, change, and manage custom mobile and web applications delivered seamlessly across all devices.

OutSystems previously received the CODiE Award for Best Cloud Platform as a Service in 2015 and Best Software Development Solution in 2009. In addition, the company holds strong leadership positions in several Gartner and Forrester reports. OutSystems was named a leader in Gartner's 2017 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service, as well as in Gartner's new 2017 Magic Quadrant for Mobile App Development Platforms. The company was also recognised as a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Mobile Low-Code Development Platforms.

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognised for achieving excellence. For more information, visit http://www.siia.net.

About OutSystems

Thousands of customers worldwide trust OutSystems, the number one low-code platform for rapid application development. Engineers with an obsessive attention to detail crafted every aspect of the OutSystems platform to help organisations build enterprise-grade apps and transform their business faster. OutSystems is the only solution that combines the power of low-code development with advanced mobile capabilities, enabling visual development of entire application portfolios that easily integrate with existing systems. Visit us at www.outsystems.com, or follow us on Twitter @OutSystems or LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/outsystems.

