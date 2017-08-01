PR Newswire
London, August 1
Ashtead Group PLC
Total Voting Rights
1st August 2017
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC
Voting Rights and Capital
In conformity with the Transparency Directive's transitional provision 6, Ashtead Group plc notifies the market of the following:
1. Ashtead Group plc's capital consists of 499,225,712 ordinary shares with voting rights.
2. The above figure (499,225,712) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Ashtead Group plc under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
Contact:
Eric Watkins, General Counsel
020 7726 9700