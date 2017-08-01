JACKSONVILLE, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 08/01/17 -- Blue Water Ventures International, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC PINK: BWVI) announced today that it has entered into an exclusive contractual agreement with Bradford James to design and market a unique line of jewelry designed around the Margarita Pearl Collection and other treasures recovered by BWVI.

Statement from Bradford James

We are extremely pleased to enter into this exclusive contractual agreement with Blue Water Ventures International. We have known about BWVI's Santa Margarita Pearl collection as well as their other artifacts for some time and had early success in the design, manufacturing and placement of several highly lucrative ensembles. With the contractual agreement in place, we can now move forward on our design, marketing and infrastructure efforts to further monetize BWVI's discoveries. Discussions are underway with several high-end retail jewelry stores that will be showcasing and selling the creations.

About the Margarita Pearl Collection:

In June of 2007 a lead lined box containing thousands of natural pearls was found on the wreck site of the Santa Margarita (a Spanish galleon that sank in 1622). Following the discovery, the collection was analyzed by GIA (Gemological Institute of America) at their laboratory in New York. Their report is available at http://www.bwvint.com/documents/pearls/giapearlreport.htmlp=1

About Blue Water Ventures International, Inc.:

The Company is engaged in the business of conducting archaeologically-sensitive recoveries of cargo and artifacts from shipwrecks. Its operations to date have focused on shallow water search and recovery projects in less than 150 feet of water. The Company is now expanding its focus to include deep-water salvage of historic and modern-day shipwrecks. For more information go to http://www.bwvint.com

About Bradford James:

Bradford James Partners specializes in one of a kind jewelry pieces. James Shrader is a Florida based jewelry designer and facilitated the first pearl ensemble designed and created from the Santa Margarita Pearl Collection. Bradley Stewart is an Ohio based jewelry designer and manufacturer with an emphasis on preserving the art of fine jewelry design.

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to: ability to further strengthen our balance sheet, ability to raise funding for continued operations, ability to successfully and profitably locate additional wrecks and cargo, ability to establish ownership, and other factors. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from those indicated or implied by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update such statements.

Blue Water Ventures International, Inc.

Keith Webb

904-215-7601

kw@bwvint.com



