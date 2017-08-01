Bio-Tissue, Inc., a business unit of TissueTech, Inc., is pleased to announce a strategic agreement with Scope, a fast-growing eye care company offering innovative ophthalmic products in the UK and Ireland. The companies will work together to bring Bio-Tissue's PROKERA® biologic corneal bandage devices to the UK and Irish eye care professionals market.

"Our collaboration with Scope will help us expand our distribution and bring PROKERA to eye doctors in the UK and Irish markets," said Thomas G. Daniells, Chief Commercial Officer, Bio-Tissue. "Scope is a leading supplier of ocular surface disease therapies in these countries, and as such is an ideal partner to offer PROKERA to eye care professionals and to bring our regenerative healing technology to their patients across the entire corneal disease spectrum."

Eye doctors around the world use PROKERA biologic corneal bandage devices for use in healing and treating corneal involved dry eye, keratitis, recurrent corneal erosions and other ocular surface diseases. The PROKERA products PROKERA Slim, the original PROKERA, PROKERA Plus and PROKERA Clear are the only therapeutic devices cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that simultaneously reduce inflammation and promote regenerative healing of the ocular surface.

Scope has a strong Irish heritage of over 80 years in the healthcare sector. The company, which is currently managed by John Tom Freyne, helps bring some of the most innovative, evidence based eye care solutions to the UK and Irish markets.

Tom Freyne, Director at Scope said, "Scope is delighted to be a strategic partner of Bio-Tissue and to be launching PROKERA to the UK and Irish markets. At Scope, our philosophy is to deliver innovative products that help improve patient outcomes. The launch of PROKERA in the UK and Ireland will help to reinforce this philosophy by supporting healthcare professionals in treating their patients more effectively and providing them with superior outcomes. We look forward to working with the team at Bio-Tissue and growing the PROKERA brand in the UK and Ireland."

Bio-Tissue (www.biotissue.com), a business unit of TissueTech, Inc., develops and markets regenerative therapies that allow eye care professionals to advance the standard of care for treating the ocular surface. Its core products include cryopreserved amniotic membrane and umbilical cord-based tissue with innate therapeutic actions scientifically proven to heal the ocular surface. The Company's proprietary CryoTek preservation method ensures the tissue retains its biologic activity and healing components. To date, more than 300,000 allografts have been transplanted collectively by Bio-Tissue and sister company Amniox Medical (TissueTech business units).

Scope (www.scopeophthalmics.com) is an innovative and fast-growing eye care company offering dry eye and blepharitis products in the UK and Ireland. The company maintains a major focus on training, customer service, innovation and relationships with key opinion leaders. The Scope range of products include TearLab®, the first quantitative diagnostic device for Dry Eye Disease (DED), the well-known HYLO® range of preservative-free lubricants for all severities of DED, and BlephEx™, unique clinician treatment for blepharitis helping clinicians extend their in-clinic offering, and PROKERA, a biologic corneal bandage for the treatment of ocular surface diseases.

