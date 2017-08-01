Eros International Plc (NYSE:EROS) ("Eros"), a leading global company in the Indian film entertainment industry, announced today that it had filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2017.

The Annual Report on Form 20-F can be accessed under the Financials section on the Company's Investor Relations page at www.erosplc.com and also at www.sec.gov.

About Eros International Plc

Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) is a leading global company in the Indian film entertainment industry that acquires, co-produces and distributes Indian films across all available formats such as cinema, television and digital new media. Eros International Plc became the first Indian media company to list on the New York Stock Exchange. Eros International has experience of over three decades in establishing a global platform for Indian cinema. The Company has an extensive and growing movie library comprising of over 3,000 films, which include Hindi, Tamil, and other regional language films for home entertainment distribution. The Company also owns the rapidly growing OTT platform Eros Now. For further information, please visit: www.erosplc.com

