Skybox™ Security, a global leader in cybersecurity management, today announced a 62 percent increase in sales in the first half of 2017 and 59 percent increase in product transactions compared to the same period last year (January 1 to June 30). Strong demand is attributed to the need for security management tools that analyze complex data and prioritize actions to address compliance violations, exposures and security breaches.

"We're in a new era of cybercrime, highlighted by WannaCry and Petya," said Skybox CEO Gidi Cohen. "Cyberattacks can be quickly and easily launched on a global scale because they're underpinned by a 'dark' industry that's been commercialized. This means future attacks are going to be faster, more frequent and will impact a much broader front. Adding yet another firewall or a shiny, new tool isn't going to close the security gap that's frustrating so many. What's needed are solutions that help security leaders more effectively use the tools they have, increase staff efficiency and drive systematic processes so they can be more strategic in addressing risk."

Skybox solutions solve business and security challenges in threat and vulnerability management, firewall management and orchestration, and security policy management. In 2017, the company introduced major advancements to the SkyboxSecurity Suite, including support for hybrid and multi-cloud environments, as well as industrial networks. Skybox also launched new threat-centric vulnerability management (TCVM) capabilities. Using TCVM, organizations are able to correlate multiple factors to determine vulnerability risk, including the context of an organization's environment along with threat intelligence on vulnerabilities being exploited in the wild (such as the MS17-010 exploits used by WannaCry and Petya).

With the heightened priority of CISO's around attack surface visibility and automation of cybersecurity management processes, Skybox saw a significant increase of average selling price, with a 63 percent increase in product transactions valued more than $100,000 and an 80 percent increase in deals valued more than $500,000.

Skybox is on pace to grow its global workforce by 56 percent in 2017. The company is actively seeking talented people for roles in sales, marketing, engineering and support. For more information on job openings worldwide, visit Skybox Careers.

About Skybox Security

www.skyboxsecurity.com

Skybox provides the industry's broadest cybersecurity management platform to address security challenges within large, complex networks. By integrating with 120 networking and security technologies, the Skybox™ Security Suite gives comprehensive attack surface visibility and the context needed for informed action. Our award-winning solutions in vulnerability and threat management, automated firewall and security policy management and attack surface visibility increase operational efficiency by as much as 90 percent and are used by the world's most security-conscious enterprises and government agencies, including Forbes Global 2000 companies.

