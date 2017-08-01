

ProVen VCT plc Total Voting Rights 1 August 2017



In conformity with the Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, ProVen VCT plc announces that the Company's capital and voting rights, as at 31 July 2017, are summarised as follows:



Shares in issue Voting rights per Voting rights Share



Ordinary shares of 10p 98,192,823 1 98,192,823 each



Total voting rights 98,192,823



The Company does not hold any shares in treasury.



The above takes account of any shares that have been recently bought back for cancellation, even if such transactions have not yet settled.



The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, ProVen VCT plc under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.



Beringea LLP Company Secretary Telephone 020 7845 7820



